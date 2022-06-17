Lonnie Edward Vandiver, 73, of Springfield, Mo., passed away June 4, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife and children.

Lonnie “Pepper” Vandiver was born in Bendavis, Mo., March 1, 1949, the youngest of four boys to Ralph and Fern Vandiver. The day after his high school graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Esther. Together they had three children. Early in their marriage they were called to ministry. Their ministry involved pastoring, church planting, teaching, founding a Christian school and mentoring. His life was shaped by his dedication to follow Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bob Vandiver and Jack Vandiver; and his wife of 47 years, Esther Vandiver. He is survived by his brother John Vandiver, his wife Marsha Vandiver, his nine children: Cheryl, Jim & Meleah, Jeanette & Robert, Vicki, Tracy, Michelle, Tina, Chris & Leah, and Amy; fifteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services for Lonnie were at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at East Sunshine Church of Christ in Springfield, Mo., under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Visitation was from 5 – 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Lonnie & Esther Vandiver Scholarship Fund at Grace Classical Academy. You can go to this link and select Lonnie & Esther Scholarship Fund from the drop-down link. A tax receipt will be mailed to the address given.

