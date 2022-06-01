After an investigation began by the Licking Police Department in March 2020, an Eldon man faces a felony charge for allegedly swiping a late-model pickup truck.

Randall R. Shepherd, 30, of Eldon, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle (a class D felony).

A Licking officer reported that on March 21, 2020, a man said his 2012 GMC Duramax pickup was stolen from the parking lot at First Baptist Church in Licking. The vehicle was found about an hour later abandoned in the middle of a roadway in Dent County with an estimated $4,266 in damage.

The officer reported that he and the truck’s owner examined it and that the owner identified several items that didn’t belong to him. Among them were seven music CDs bearing the hand-written name of Randall Shepherd, and a Styrofoam cup with a straw in it.

The officer reported that on May 11, 2020, Shepherd agreed to be interviewed and denied swiping the truck.

But on Nov. 21, 2021, a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory indicated a DNA profile from the cup and straw linked Shepherd to the scene.

The officer confirmed that Shepherd’s criminal history included several aliases, including Sheppard.

Shepherd was arrested on May 31 and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.