The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•William S. Shirreffs, 32, of 315 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued a citation for no valid operators license after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 8:10 p.m. June 12.

•Amanda R. Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 7:35 p.m. June 10.

•Dustin Wells, 36, of 114 Myers St. in Licking, was issued four citations following a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 6:35 p.m. June 12.

An officer made the stop after a gray Chevrolet Suburban was observed without front registration. The driver, Wells, told the officer he didn’t have a valid license.

During investigation, a box allegedly containing methamphetamine was found under the driver’s seat.

Wells was cited for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain ignition interlock device and no insurance.

A computer check revealed that Wells had six prior convictions for driving while revoked. He was taken to jail.