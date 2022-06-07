On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Marilyn Louise Fogle, loving mother of two children, beloved by her in-laws and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 88. Marilyn was born on Nov. 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Iowa to Victor and Daisy Peterson. On March 28, 1953, she married John Fogle. They raised two children, Nicolle Warner and Nolan Fogle.

Marilyn had a passion for her family. She also loved to be in nature, and she combined her two favorite passions with travel. Her many explorations from coast to coast were shared with friends and family. She was also an avid animal lover and collector of ceramic owls. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit which came from her faith in Christ.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Victor, her mother, Daisy and her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Nicolle Warner with her husband Randy, and Nolan Fogle with his wife Babette, and her three grandchildren, Ashlynn Murray, Autumn Fogle and Blake Fogle.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Cemetery in Bucyrus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission & Me program with First Baptist Church, Branson.

