A medical mission is providing a variety of free services in Houston that mobilized the military in a partnership with the Delta Regional Authority, which works to better this region of the United States.

The Army Reserve is partnering through July 8 with the Delta Regional Authority to provide medical mission command, health service support and health protection support. The Marine Corps Reserve and the Air National Guard also are supporting the partnership.

Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis. The services are offered as part of Innovative Readiness Training (IRT), a U.S. Department of Defense military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. (irt.defense.gov)

Military personnel will offer basic medical, vision and dental services.

The South Central Missouri Wellness mission includes basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, fillings and extractions, as well as vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions.

Here are the clinic days and hours:

•Thursday, June 30 – Thursday, July 7 — 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

•Friday, July 8 — 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. This day includes medical and vision; half day of dental.

•No services will be available July 4.

A trio of military trucks involved in this week’s medical mission in Houston sit Monday afternoon in a parking area above the softball fields adjacent to the new gym at Houston High School.

The event locations are the Houston Storm Shelter, 191 N. First Street, vision; and Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street, medical and dental.

