Michael Allen Hebert, the son of Leonard and Patsy Louise (Lee) Hebert, was born Jan. 22, 1978, in St. Louis, Mo. He passed away on June 10, 2022, at his home in Elk Creek, Mo., at the age of 44.

He was united in marriage to Vikki Hall on Aug. 26, 2006.

Michael was an avid mechanic, he loved music and cruising backroads and getting into as many shenanigans as possible.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Hebert; mother, Patsy Hebert; and brothers, Robert Hebert and Raymond Hebert.

Michael is survived by his wife, Vikki; daughter, Jese (Colton) Tullos; daughter, Patsy (Toby) Pruett; son, Michael; daughter; Tabby (Willie) and son, Donnie; his grandkids, Caylynn, Matthew, Chloe, Benjamin, Ryan, Kyra, Kenna, Kamryn and Kaidyn; brothers, Jamie and William Hebert; sisters, Anna (Carl) Anderson, Charlotte (Chris) Keeling and Jennifer (Denver) Blackwell and a sister-in-law, Jessica Hebert. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Patrick Kaveny officiating. Interment is in the Midvale Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

