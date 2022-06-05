Katie Farr

Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri June 12 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.

The group includes Miss Southern Missouri Katie Farr, who was crowned last year at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston. She attends Missouri State University in Springfield where she is a communication studies major and a marketing and leadership minor. She is the daughter of Bill and Rachel Farr of Jefferson City.

As part of the Alpha competition group, Katie will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday morning, followed by her red-carpet look during the Wednesday evening preliminary competition. On Thursday, she will perform a vocal for the judges and audience. Friday’s preliminary competition will conclude when Katie gives her social-impact statement on her initiative, “Altogether Beautiful.” She describes her social-impact initiative as: “Altogether Beautiful is an eating disorder awareness initiative aimed at spreading awareness through educating, fundraising and sharing my own story about an eating disorder.”

Pageant week will begin Sunday, June 12, when the Miss Missouri candidates move onto the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet for area residents on the courthouse lawn, located in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14, and will continue through Friday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night, June 18, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Callie Cox. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 W. Jackson St. or by calling 573-581-2765.