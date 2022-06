Miss Southern Missouri Katie Farr — who was crowned in Houston — won the People’s Choice award Saturday at the Miss Missouri Pageant in Mexico, Mo.

It is voted on by fans of the organization who cast a vote on its website.

Proceeds from the votes will go to the Miss America Scholarship Foundation.

Farr, of Jefferson City, is the daughter of Bill and Rachel Farr.

Miss Spirit of St. Louis Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri on Saturday night.