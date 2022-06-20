Missouri’s state parks and historic sites offer beautiful vistas, opportunities for outdoor adventures and peaceful spots for reflection. As you spend time at Missouri state parks, take along your camera and submit your favorite photos in the Missouri DNR Photo Contest.

The annual contest runs through Oct. 1 and includes three categories.

Natural Resources: Includes photographs of Missouri’s air, landscapes and waterways.

Unique Places: Includes photographs taken within one of Missouri’s state parks and historic sites. For a list of all parks and sites visit Missouri State Parks.

People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors: Includes photographs of people spending time enjoying and exploring Missouri’s great outdoors.

Winning photos will be shared on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website, on social media and showcased at the 2023 Missouri State Fair.

For contest rules and to enter your photos, visit dnr.mo.gov/photo-contest. For information about the photo contest, contact socialmedia@dnr.mo.gov.