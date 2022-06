A Plato man was seriously injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash on Slabtown Road about five miles east of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael A. Chew, 60, was hurt when his 1999 Harley Davidson overcorrected and overturned at 7:23 p.m., said Sgt. Dale Pounds. Chew was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The motorcycle had no damage. Chew was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said. Assisting at the scene were Roby First Responders.