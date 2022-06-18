A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday morning on U.S. 60 about five miles east of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a westbound 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide operated by Raymond L. Kellogg, 77, of Flippin, Ark., ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a helmet.

Kellogg was transported by Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Assisting at the scene were members of the patrol and Cabool Fire Department.