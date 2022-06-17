A Mountain Grove woman was injured after a tractor accident Thursday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Katherine K. Fry, 32, of Mountain Grove, was driving northbound on County Line Rd. 1/4 mile north of Mountain Grove when a 2015 Kubota M9540 tractor, driven by Lyndell K. Harker, 62, of Mountain Grove, failed to yield and pulled into the roadway, striking Fry’s vehicle, said Tpr. Derek Rogers.

Following the accident, she sustained moderate injuries, having to be transported by Mercy ambulance to Mercy Springfield.

Her vehicle was damaged extensively, the tractor was not damaged. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.