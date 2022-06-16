A Mountain View minor was injured after traveling off of the roadway Thursday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The minor was driving northbound on Highway WW 1.5 miles south of Mtn. View when her 2006 Toyota Camry traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Cpl. Christopher Kimes.

Following the accident, she sustained minor injuries, having to be transported by Mercy ambulance to Mercy St. Francis, Mtn. View.

The vehicle was damaged. She was wearing a seat belt.