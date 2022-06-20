The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A 42-year-old Houston man reported at about 1:50 a.m. June 10 that people were trying to break into his Lundy Road residence through the roof, and that they had fired gun shots at him.

An investigating deputy searched the area but was unable to locate the suspects or any evidence to support his claim.

•A 54-year-old Raymondville man reported on June 10 that a red 2010 Bashan Viper ATV valued at $585 had been stolen from his Highway V Residence.

Investigation is ongoing.

•Patrick R. Fuwell, 23, of 17532 Ridge Road in Houston, was arrested June 7 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon, fugitive, addict or incompetent person, aiding a person shooting a firearm from a vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A deputy made the arrest after observing Fuwell entering the Justice Center in Houston. He was taken to jail and held without bond.

•A 57-year-old man reported on June 9 that numerous items of jewelry valued at $2,966 had been stolen from his Rusty Road residence in Houston.

The man told an investigating deputy that a 32-year-old Willow Springs woman had been staying with him from June 1 through 8 and that after she moved out she had been pawning rings at a shop in West Plains. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched on June 11 regarding a report of theft at a Sargent Road residence in Willow Springs.

A 34-year-old woman there showed the officer video of two men and two women loading items into a gray Chevrolet pickup. The total value of swiped goods is $6,150. Investigation continues.