Ozark Action will host a community appreciation event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 23 at the Houston Community Service Office, 6785 Highway 63 Ste. 5.

Attendees will be able to meet staff and community partners and find out more about their programs and services.

Also, attendees will enjoy free hot dogs, nachos and can enter to win a door prize.

For more information call 417-256-6147.