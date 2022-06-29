On June 26, 2022, Patricia Faye Rigor Eidson passed away peacefully from a stroke at the age of 79. Patricia enjoyed living in various locations throughout the USA that gave her the opportunity to explore and enrich her life. She had a passion for travel and found herself chasing adventures from country to country which took her to the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Egypt, England, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, India, Oman, Nepal, Hungary and Haiti.

Born in Quincy, Ill., in May 1943 to Viola Marie Flesner and Carl Alfred Rigor, Patricia grew up in Clayton, Ill., where she graduated from Camp Point Central High School in 1961. From there, Pat attended SIU Carbondale where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and graduated with a B.S. in Business in 1965.

Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Megan Koch of Houston, Mo., Chandra Kekati of Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Leah Delre of Pottsville, Ark.; five grandchildren, Sachio Kekati, Theo Kekati, Conner Delre, Cash Koch and Addison Delre; and her brother; Wayne Rigor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s name to her favorite charity: The Pregnancy Resource Center in Houston, Mo. https://prcsouthcentral.org/

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming WOO HOO what a ride.”

Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton, Ill., on Thursday, June 30 with visitation starting at 9 a.m. and the service to begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at South Side Cemetery in Clayton.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton is handling the arrangements.

