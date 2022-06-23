The Houston High School football team gathered for workout each morning this week. To view a photo gallery (with the option to purchase photos), click here. Players do 50-yard wind sprints Wednesday morning in Tiger Stadium. Leaving the starting line are, from left, Keaton Goetz, Wyatt Hughes and Brayden Richardson. Waiting in back are Chris Swallow, Toby Head and Aiden Keller. Doug Davison Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison