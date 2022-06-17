A rare planetary alignment will be marked at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Alley Spring.

This rare position of the five inner planets of the solar system, known as syzygy, will be visible all month long but peaks at the end of June. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be bright enough to see with the naked eye. A crescent moon should be visible between Venus and Mars during this time.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight, binoculars, folding chair, insect repellent and water. Participants are asked to park and gather at the Alley Mill accessible parking lot past the General Store Visitor Center. The event will conclude at 9:30 p.m. and may be subject to cancellation depending on weather and cloud cover.

Alley Spring is located five miles west of Eminence, on Highway 106. For more information, phone 573-226-3945, or visit the park’s Facebook page or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.