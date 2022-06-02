A Plato woman was arrested in Pulaski County Tuesday on nine charges and is being held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Jena M. Ringwell, 30, of Plato, faces three felony charges of felony warrant probation and parole, felony possession-heroin, and felony possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

She was also charged with misdemeanor false impersonation, failure to properly affix vehicle plate, following too close, no seat belt, no valid operator license, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.