The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer responded on April 27 to a report of a woman attempting to pass counterfeit at Walmart.

The officer made contact with the woman and she said her husband had recently sold a vehicle for cash and was unaware the money received was fake. It was a $100 bill that was deemed “motion picture copy money.”

The woman was able to pay for the goods she tried to buy with the phony bill, which was seized as evidence.

•An officer was dispatched to the Dollar Tree store on U.S. 63 on May 20 regarding a report of an attempted burglary.

The store’s manager showed the officer pry marks on the back door. There are no suspects.

•An officer was dispatched at about 4:40 p.m. May 31 regarding a report of an unresponsive man in a bathtub at a Highway 17 residence.

Upon arrival, the officer located the man, 28, slumped over in the tub with a syringe in his hand. After removing the syringe from his hand, the officer briefly shook the man and then checked for a pulse. The man became responsive and refused treatment when an ambulance arrived. A paramedic told the officer it was an apparent accidental overdose.

The man was on probation for a drug possession charge, and a report was sent to county prosecutor.

•Doris B. Williams, 64, of 12999 Ray Road at Licking, was arrested May 31 for having two active warrants for felony possession of a controlled substance charges.

An officer made the arrest after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle Williams was driving. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.