Raymond Eugene Garrett, 85, of Success, passed away on June 12, 2022. Gene was born on Aug. 5, 1936, in Ellis Prairie, Mo., the son of John Monroe Garrett and Cleva Mae (Good) Garrett.

Gene worked for McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis and retired from Boeing in Wichita. He loved going to auctions. In his younger years, Gene enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to be outdoors. Gene was also an avid coin collector.

Gene is survived by his children, Marlin Joe Garrett, Jeannie Kay Garrett, Donna Kay Garrett, Dawn Marie Garrett, Gary Eugene Garrett, Robbin Eugene Garrett, Junith Kay Garrett, Jessie Eugene Garrett (wife, Whitney) and Loretta Lynn Siddiq (husband, Shah); sisters, Laura Jackson (husband, John) and Imogene Sutton (partner, Dan Wilson); grandchildren, Amina Siddiq, Hakima Siddiq, Amira Gerry, Hana Siqqiq, Joslyn Garrett, Braxton Garrett, Noelle Shinn and Brandon Garrett; great-grandchildren, Reme Saif, Adnan Gerry, Ayida Gerry, Aviv Gerry and Rami Gerry; and his companion of five years, Verna Buckner. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Ray Garrett; sister, Betty Arlene Haggar; wife, Darlene Garrett; daughter, Brenda Young; and grandson, Billy Joe Young.

A service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Success Baptist Church, with Brother Ted Moore officiating. Pallbearers were Virgil McGrown, Tom Cavaness, Jessie Garrett, John Jackson, Ryan Taylor, Frank Miller and Jason Ramsey. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at CT Smith Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

