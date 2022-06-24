Texas County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.1 percent in May, which was up one-half of a percentage point from the previous month, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
This level of unemployment, despite being up from the prior month, is relatively low compared to the 4.7 percent unemployment rate in January.
Area counties and their unemployment rates are:
|County
|Howell
|Douglas
|Wright
|Pulaski
|Laclede
|Phelps
|Dent
|Shannon
|Unemployment Rate (%)
|3.3
|2.9
|2.9
|3.2
|2.7
|2.7
|3.3
|3.7