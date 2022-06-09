Texas County’s three half-cent sales taxes were down about 5.8 percent for the month compared to May 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Each totaled about $109,196 for the month. For the year, each has contributed $543,382, up 4 percent from the same five months in 2021.

Collections on out-of-state orders — called a use tax — were up 44.8 percent from the same period a year ago. About $44,090 was collected. For the first five months of the year, the total was $243,843, which is up about $37,118 from the same period in 2021.