Roger D. Akins, 79, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1942, in Springfield to Duard and Dorothy Akins.

He was a graduate of Drury College and had a 41-year career with State Farm Insurance Company.  He was a longstanding member of the Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club. Mr. Akins was an avid and passionate golfer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Akins; son, Christopher Akins; daughter, Courtney Ann Fannin; son, Curtis Gilmore; daughter, Michelle Wilson; sisters, Susan Moberly and Nancy Brackett and three grandchildren.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Services at the funeral home will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.

