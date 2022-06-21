Most sales taxes collected in the City of Houston declined in May, according to a report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.



Revenue from a one-cent sales tax collected $79,511, which was down $6,853 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $382,608 has been collected. That’s up $7,215, about 1.9 percent.



Merchants also collect another one-cent sales tax for parks, fire and police. It totaled $77,618, which was down $7,862 from the same period in 2021. For the year, collections are $361,484, which is up $4,510 for the year.



Retailers also collect two quarter-cent sales taxes for capital improvements and transportation. Each totaled $19,410 for the month. That’s down $1,983 each from the same period a year ago.



Sales tax from out-of-state internet orders totaled $7,653 for the month. That’s up $1,851 from a year ago. For the year, collections are down $8,647.