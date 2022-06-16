Samuel Paul Long, 73, of Livingston, Texas, was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Waynesville, Mo., to parents Paul L. Long and Betty June (Beckham). After a long illness with family by his side, he died peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Samuel “Sammy” Long is survived by his wife of 52 years, Doris (Tomlin) Long of Livingston, Texas; sons and daughters-in-law, Hec W. Long and Kristy, Yancy H. Long and Dee, all of Livingston, Texas; grandson, Breckett Long; granddaughters, Grason, Long and Rhonya Long; grandson, Shiloh Lemons and Alexia; great-grandchildren, Brantley Lemons and Addison Lemons; along with other relatives and a host of friends.

Cochran Funeral Home of Livingston, Texas, is in charge of the arrangements. Send an online condolence at www.cochranfh.com

PAID