Houston Schools is seeking community partners to assist with the district’s first-ever ‘School-A-Palooza’ in August.

The event, which will be held 2-6 p.m. Aug. 11 inside Hiett Gymnasium, will replace the traditional back-to-school fair. This year, the district will instead host vendors who will provide services, information and fun activities for students and families. The event is for pre-kindergarten through seniors.

Businesses, organizations, church groups and individuals are sought to be vendors at the event. To sign up or for more information, contact Maggie Moore at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us. Vendors will be allowed access to the gymnasium at noon the day of the event to begin setting up.

“This is a fun, resource filled event that will help kick off and celebrate going back to school,” Moore said. “This event is free and is open to everyone.”

Instead of collecting school supplies this year, the district is seeking monetary donations from the public. Staff will then buy the needed grade-level materials and distribute them to classroom teachers. They will be presented to students the first day of classes. Inquiries or donations can be directed to Moore.

More information as well as a detailed list of vendors will be released as the event approaches.