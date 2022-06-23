Members of the Texas County Commission met June 15-16 at the Texas County Administrative Center.
Commissioners:
- Approved the appointment of Dala Whittaker, the former owner of the Cabool newspaper, to the Texas County Library Board.
- Met with Moiria Seiber, of Christos House, who requested help through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support their advocate outreach services.
- Met with Marty Merckling, of Piney Township, and discussed the Emery Road low water crossing, fiber optics along the county road and the appointment of a board member. No specific individual was recommended by the township to be appointed.
- The sheriff provided an update acknowledging the resignation of two part-time employees, Bailey and Joshua Hurst and recommended a round table discussion with the prosecutor, circuit clerk, judge and the cities of Licking and Summersville on the municipal court to clarify issues. He also advised the commission that the county transport van was involved in a deer collision and that he has set information to the insurance company.
- Reviewed the revenue and expense report, monthly meal report for the jail, coroner mileage report for May, the IVD child support reimbursement report and the prosecutor bad check fee fund report.
- George Sholtz inquired about an email he sent regarding a donation to Cass Township.
- Terry Kell asked about monies available to replace a roof on a historical school building located by Ashley Creek cemetery.
- Dale Kruse visited regarding the donation Mr. Sholtz was giving to Cass Township.