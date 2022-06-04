Shirley Avis (Herndon) Wenger, age 86, daughter of James Simeon and Sylvia Catherine (Goodman) Herndon was born April 14, 1936, at Solo, Mo., and passed away May 31, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital. She was united in marriage to Emil “Herb” Wenger on Feb. 23, 1952, in Hardy, Ark., by W.A. Abee. To this union, five children were born.

Shirley is survived by two daughters and three sons, Connie Wenger Olsen and husband Daryl of Ind., Pamela Wenger Ragain and husband Gaylord of Houston, James Wenger and Harold Wenger of Houston, and Kenneth Wenger of Clay Center, Kan., seven grandchildren, Sheila (Jeremy), Stephanie (Brian), Jennifer, Jason, Ashley (BJ), Skyler and Wylie; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jesse (Viola) Herndon and Chester Herndon; brother-in-law, Lawerence Wenger, sister-in-law, Nina (Carl) Gaines; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Herb, her parents Sim and Sylvia Herndon, a granddaughter Sarah Sue Olsen, brothers-in-law Marvin Wenger and Ronnie Wenger, sisters-in-law Marie Clemmons, Ramona Myers, Alice Wenger, Mary Jo Wenger, Eleanor Wenger, and Violet Herndon.

She attended school at Indian Creek, Brown Hill, Houston and studied at SMS.

Shirley and Herb left Houston, after they married, for East Chicago, Ind., where he was employed with Inland Steel Company’s fleet, and made that home for 18 years.

Shirley was baptized at an early age and joined the First Baptist Church in Houston, moving her membership to Lan Oak Baptist Church in Lansing, Ill., and then Calumet City First Baptist in Calumet City, Ill., where the family was very active in both churches, teaching Sunday school, working with young people, and WMU president.

The family moved back to Houston in 1970 and joined Ozark Baptist Church where Shirley went as a little girl. There she taught Sunday school, girl’s auxiliary, she was WMU president at Ozark, two years WMU president of the Texas County Women’s Missionary Union, and church clerk at Ozark Baptist Church for 18 years.

Shirley loved reading her Bible through many times. Her favorite hobby was tracing her family history. Shirley and Herb made many trips across the country doing research. She served as president of the Texas County Genealogical Society from 1990 until May of 2022, of which she was a charter member.

Shirley loved the farm life, making a garden, digging in her flower beds and taking care of the farm and cattle when Herb was away working. With all her busy life, her greatest love was for her Lord and her family. She never tired of being a busy wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma. A visitation for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at noon Monday, June 6, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Brown, Shirley’s grandson-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow in the Ozark Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jim Wenger, Kenny Wenger, Harold Wenger, Daryl Olsen, Gaylord Ragain and Austin Sandoval. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID