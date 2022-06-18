The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation held the 16th annual charitable golf tournament at Houston Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, June 11.

Thirty-six teams participated in the 18-hole two-person scramble, and a record-breaking $21,523 was raised for the foundation by the tournament. This year’s total set a new highwater mark for capital raised for scholarships by the TCMH Healthcare Foundation.

The tournament had tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., with cash prizes awarded to the top three teams in four categories. In addition, a hole-in-one contest on hole five was nearly paid out as golfers had the opportunity to win $10,000 sponsored by Justin Shelby-State Farm Insurance.

Winners of the Simmons Bank Championship Flight were Darren Petrus and Scott Kelly, who shot a 56. Finishing second were Dr. Stephen Hawkins and Gary York with a 59, and third place winners Rodger Tune and Derrick Shelton, scored a 61.

The West Plains Bank & Trust A-Flight had three teams that tied for first place. Whitney Hall and Taylor Young, Jake Brookshire and Brady Brookshire, and Taylor Young and Chris Shaw all scored 65.

Photo gallery from event Jeff Gettys, TCMH Foundation director, kicks off the afternoon for golfers. See photos from the event.

Winners of the Piney River Ford B-Flight consisted of two teams that tied for first place. Ernie Cichon and Kevin Johnson, and David Snodgrass and Jeff Butler, both scored 70. Donna Jones and Doug Jones, with a 71, came in third.

The Online Metal Supply C-Flight winners were Kevin Crowley and Bill Crowley, with a 74. Karina Bell and Art Ebert finished second with a 75, and Jeff Richardson and Rory Davis, and Mike Wilson and Darian Wiseman, shot a 76, tying for third place.

Oliver Amick and Jennifer Hugenot won the longest putt contest trophies. Big hitters Dr. Stephen Hawkins and Keely Temple earned the Perry Family Vision longest drive title.

Hole seven played host to “Vegas Par-3,” closest to the pin contest sponsored by Piney River Ford. Claiming the top spot was Mike Martin.

Closest to the pin contest at hole three winners were Darren Petrus and Jackie Smith. This hole was sponsored by Hutcheson Pharmacy.

Online Metal Supply “The Big Advantage” allowed golfers to move closer to the green on hole four. The game allowed the golfers to throw one in close and compete in the closest to the pin contest. Brady Brookshire took advantage and landed within feet of the hole to claim the prize.

According to Jeff Gettys, president of the TCMH Healthcare Foundation, the funds generated by the golf tournament will support scholarships for healthcare-related occupations and provide resources for capital projects.

“We received several sponsorships from individuals and local businesses, paving the way for both the morning and afternoon rounds to be entirely full,” Gettys said.

Gettys noted that the golf tournament was sponsored by Simmons Bank of Houston and the corporate event underwriter was West Plains Bank & Trust. In addition, incredible support from numerous local businesses, greatly aided the foundation’s ability in hosting an excellent tournament for the participants, he said.

The TCMH Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure quality healthcare services for children, women and men at Texas County Memorial Hospital. Funding for the foundation comes from community members, groups, businesses, grateful patients and their families that value healthcare in the area. A board of community leaders from across the county directs the TCMH Healthcare Foundation and the funds held by it.