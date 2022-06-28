The economic impact of Texas County Memorial Hospital is highlighted in an annual report published in this week’s Herald.

The hospital — one of the largest employers in Texas County — paid about $20.9 million in gross wages last year. With benefits, the number swells to $21.4 million. The head count was 340. Employees with Houston addresses totaled about $6.1 million. Second was Cabool with almost $1.95 million. Third was Licking with nearly $1.91 million.

Payables within Texas County totaled $957,346.

Other highlights:

•$10,165 in memorial gifts were received.

•An online auction to benefit Hospice of Care totaled $32,021 and the annual foundation golf tournament brought in $21,451.

•There were 323 businesses and individuals who played a role in the success of the healthcare foundation.

•Employee donations totaled $19,670 for various charitable causes.

The report also gives a look at future plans, including electronic digital wallboards in exam rooms to help patients and healthcare providers with the latest technology to improve patient/physician dialogue, treatment therapies and drug adherence.

The annual report appears in The Messenger on Page M9.