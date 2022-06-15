A 74-year-old man died Tuesday after running off of the roadway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown of the patrol said Rickie V. Walker, of Rolla, was driving a northbound 1995 Dodge 3500 flatbed pickup that crossed the center of the roadway, went off of the left side, collided with a small drainage ditch and a fence and overturned, on U.S. 63 about three miles north of Cabool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater at 1659 hours. He was transported to Elliott-Gentry Carder Funeral Home in Cabool.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage. Walker was not wearing a seat belt.

Assisting the highway patrol at the scene was the Cabool Fire Department.

It was Troop G’s 13th fatality for 2022, compared to 14 at the same time in 2021.