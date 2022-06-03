Texas County Food Pantry recently received a capacity building grant from Ozarks Food Harvest’s $1 million investment in agency infrastructure in southwest Missouri.

The grant will purchase food and a new computer, which will help sustain food distribution and feed families in Texas County. The Texas County Food Pantry was one of more than 70 organizations chosen by Ozarks Food Harvest to receive an agency capacity grant to assist with hunger-relief efforts.

“This grant is a blessing as the children, families and seniors we serve continue to deal with economic uncertainty,” said Laura Crowley, director of the Texas County Food Pantry, “Thanks to Ozarks Food Harvest, we’re able to distribute more food now and in the future.” laura crowley, texas county food pantry director

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 charities across 28 Ozarks counties. This capacity building investment is part of the food bank’s multi-faceted strategy to address needs identified in Missouri’s Food Assistance and Hunger in the Heartland 2021 report conducted by the MU Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security.

“These grant funds are an investment in the future of our community’s food system,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Increasing access to food is key as our network of hunger-relief charities continue to deal with the expanding cost of food and fuel.”

“We have distributed food to an average of 354 families who reside in Texas County in the last three months. Our yearly average is 346 families per month. We continue to give out nutritious food and groceries for full meals to all we serve.”, stated Laura Crowley, director of the Texas County Food Pantry.