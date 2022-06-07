This story might sound similar to a familiar tale most of us heard as youngsters, but it has a special and essential meaning in this day and age of widespread instability and potentially historic peril.

A shepherd boy was watching the flock and a wolf appeared from the woods, intending to kill a sheep. The boy pondered what he should do.

“If I yell, the wolf will take a sheep and run, but if I attack it, it won’t know what to do and will run back into the woods.”

So the boy grabbed his staff and charged at the wolf. It ran back into the woods and the sheep were safe. Then the boy yelled, “wolf!” and the town people came with weapons to fight off the wolf, but it was already gone. The people didn’t believe the boy had scared off a wolf, and they yelled at him in anger.

Later, the same boy was watching the flock. Thinking about what had happened before, he decided he was right to protect the flock because that was what he was commissioned to do, even though the people were mad at him.

As he was watching the flock, the wolf appeared again, and the same scenario unfolded. After he scared it away and yelled for help, the people came running again, but the wolf was gone again and the people chastised the boy for interrupting their busy day.

The next day, as the boy was guarding the flock again, he thought about what had happened.

“The people in town think I’m crazy. They laugh at me and think I’m a liar.”

While considering what he could do if the wolf showed up again, he thought he might let it kill a sheep or two so when he yelled and the town people came, they would know he was telling the truth.

Or he could do what he knew was right.

He didn’t have to think very long. He knew he had to do the right thing, even if no one believed him.

And sure enough, the wolf came back, but this time it was accompanied by other wolves. As the boy ran to protect the sheep (and do what was right), the wolves did not run away. Instead, they turned and attacked the boy, and when he yelled, “wolf,” nobody came to help. They heard him, but they said he was lying again and went about their business.

Then when it came time to bring the sheep in for the evening, the shepherd boy did not bring them home. So after a while, the people went to get the sheep and reprimand the boy for not doing his job.

But when they got there, they found that the entire flock was destroyed and the little shepherd boy was dying. It was obvious to everyone what had happened, and they ran to his side.

“You should have yelled and we would have come to help!” they said.

With the boy’s last breath, he said, “I yelled and nobody came.”

Right now there are many people offering warnings about what is going on in the United States and around the world. The voices of these watchmen are not difficult to hear, but they won’t be heard on mainstream media and other information sources that prefer to hide truth, or replace it with creative and calculated falsehoods that promote a covert agenda and advance a villainous objective.

These watchmen are doing what they know to be right, regardless of the ramifications.

There are also lots and lots of town people who choose to shun or ignore the watchmen. But the wolves are busy, and it might be in the town people’s best interest to be aware and take heed of the warnings – before it’s too late and the flock suffers.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.