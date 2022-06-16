The Music Man is playing at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston at 7 p.m. this Friday (June 17) and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday (June 18).

The musical is designed for young performers and is based on the June 1962 film.

The STARS Foundation cast includes several students led by Rebecca Peterson. The play is a stage adaptation of the legendary Music Man story. When the town librarian steals the heart of a quick-talking salesman, there’s trouble in River City. Despite his plans to escape town with stolen money, he will be a respectable citizen after the curtain’s fall.

For information on purchasing tickets, visit www.thestarsfoundation.org/events or call Cindy Bobe at 417-217-9430 for reservations. Tickets are $8 reserved and $10 at the door.