A man from Arizona and a man from Tennessee face drug charges following their arrest Tuesday morning in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

John A. Hunt, 20, of Memphis, Tenn., and Waukeene M. Watson, 30, of Tucson, Ariz., were arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both taken to the Wright County Jail on a 24-hour hold.