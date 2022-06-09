The South Central Correctional Center said two offenders died early Wednesday morning.

Lamarco Love, 26, of St. Louis County, was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. An autopsy will be conducted.

Love was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on July 23, 2019. He was serving a 10-year sentence for two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Christopher Scroggins, 23, of Lafayette County, was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. An autopsy will be conducted.

Scroggins was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on Oct. 20, 2016. He was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

Attempts to contact the Missouri Department of Corrections for further information were unsuccessful.