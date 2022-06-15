Warren Edward Schultz, 86, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Denver due to heart and renal failure.

Warren was born in New Britain, Conn., on Aug. 6, 1935, the son of Margaret O’Neil and Edward Schultz of New Britain. He graduated from New Britain High School and the University of Hartford with a B.A. in English. In the mid-1950s, he served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany.

In 1960, after a whirlwind romance, Warren married the love of his life, Euned Elaine Obrist, at St. Matthews Church in New Britain. He managed her career as an artist, traveling with her to art shows across the South. When Elaine began entering and winning cooking contests, he stepped in to help with recipes and sampling her many creations.

In the summer of 1969, Warren took his family on a four-month camping trip across the United States in a camper trailer, visiting most of the national parks. At Yellowstone, as he watched Old Faithful erupting, the wind shifted and blew the water onto the crowd. All of the people screamed and ran, but he stood firm and watched. After the geyser stopped, his outline was clearly visible in the sand. At Yosemite National Park, the family watched the first moon landing on the TV he brought on the trip. Warren was keenly aware of prices and loved nothing more than a great bargain. At Crater Lake National Park, when he learned that a block of ice cost $1.25, he refused to pay and took his family to Mt. Rainer where ice blocks were more affordable.

Warren loved investing and trading stocks and commodities, and so began his finance career at Retail Credit (Equifax), where he worked for a number of years. He then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he served as Operations Manager and Administrative Manager for over 20 years. His career took his family to a number of different cities, including Syracuse, N.Y., Savannah, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Miami and New Orleans. In 1980, with his family living in New Orleans and loving every minute of it, the time came for another promotion in a different city, but this time, Warren said no, he wanted to keep his family in New Orleans. So he bought a seat on the newly reopened New Orleans Commodity Exchange and became a commodity trader. After the Commodity Exchange closed and with both of his sons in college, Warren and Elaine returned to Miami, where he continued working with Merrill Lynch until his retirement.

In 1992, after Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home in Miami, Warren and Elaine began a new adventure in the rolling farmlands of Solo, Mo. When Elaine was diagnosed with cancer, Warren took amazing care of her every day until she died in 1994. While she was ill, he even helped write her column for The Miami Herald, Cooking for Cash.

Warren was a golfer, bowler, art collector and avid scuba diver. He started diving in the 1950s and even went ice diving. For a number of years, Warren used his diving skills to assist the University of Miami’s School of Ocean Sciences with their research. He traveled the world, scuba diving and exploring places such as Hawaii, Bonaire, Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, Ireland, Malta, Italy, Hungary, Austria, The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Tunisia. Warren, his two sons and his grandson are all Eagle Scouts. Warren loved working on his computers, often with a glass of wine or a pint of IPA in hand, and would reminisce about lunches at Galatoire’s in New Orleans and many other of his favorite restaurants.

In 2007, he married Marlene Stark Neal. Marlene was a professional quilter and Warren helped set up her online quilting store. Warren thought it might be profitable to raise cattle on their land, and so purchased three steers, named Aristotle, Plato and Socrates after his love of philosophy. However, he grew angry at the steers when they escaped or stood on their hay rather than eating it. It brought him much pleasure the day he sold them, although they were not as profitable as he had hoped. When Marlene died in 2018, he moved to Denver to be closer to his family.

Warren was predeceased by his parents, and his two wives, Elaine and Marlene. He leaves behind two sons, Eric (Rumesh) of Washington, D.C., and Scott (Katherine) Schultz of Denver; two grandchildren, Ethan and Kaitlin Schultz; his brother-in-law, Edward Obrist; a nephew, Michael Obrist; and a niece Kristen Holeck. Additionally, he leaves behind one aunt, Lillian Jabs and several cousins.

