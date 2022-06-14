Thank you to those kids and parents that helped to make our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program” kickoff such a success.

The librarians love to see the kids come into the branches to check out books and participate in our activities and watch the weekly presenters. For the kids that stick it out to the end, we have some wonderful prizes due to the many terrific sponsors this year.

If you’re looking for some affordable reading this summer, come to the library to purchase designated books, we have on sale for $1 at all Texas County branches.

If you are checking books out, new to the Houston branch shelves are the following books: “Enemy Contact” by Tom Clancy, “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr, “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson and “Blood Sugar” by Sasha Rothchild, and “Shadow” by Kara Swanson.

New to kids are joke and mermaid books, and in DVDs, “My Octopus Teacher” and “Yellowstone” (seasons 1, 2, and 3).

And in large print: “The Element of Love” by Mary Connealy.

For more information, visit our webpage at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, call 417-967-2258 or email Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. Be sure and “like” our Texas County Library Facebook page.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com.