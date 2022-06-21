Not that extremely hot weather in June is anything new around here, but it’s always interesting when we get hit with it before summer even starts.

And we’re not talking about just your average hot weather during this particular June. Oh no, we’re talking high 90s again this week and temperatures frequently rising well beyond 90 for close to three weeks now.

And according to most local meteorologists, we’re even likely to see a triple-digit reading on an outdoor thermometer in the near future. Never mind what the “heat index” number is, that’s just hot.

Of course, whenever extreme heat occurs, it tends to change things a bit, both naturally and from a human standpoint. And that goes both ways; some stuff about the heat is good and some is bad.

GOOD STUFF

•The growth of the lawn slows down.

•Ticks take somewhat of a hiatus from their incessantly annoying behavior.

•The temperature of the water in the Ozarks rivers warms up, making it far more practical to park your kayak on a gravel bar and enjoy a swim.

•Crops in the garden grow rapidly (as long as they’re watered regularly).

•Cold drinks go down soooo nicely.

•Lightweight clothing does the trick.

•You can wear sandals a lot, which means your feet stay “aired out.”

•The occasional cool morning seems very special.

•The higher-angle of the sun’s rays makes it easier for your body to manufacture plenty of vitamin D.

•Watching the dogs swim in a river or lake never gets old and always brings a smile.

•You don’t want to use the oven, which means it’s time to grill out (yessss!).

•Black-eyed Susans bloom (they have become my favorite summer flower, and man, are they prolific).

BAD STUFF

•People start talking about how “we went straight from winter to summer again,” even though we had a long, cool and moist spring.

•The air conditioner in the house has a hard time keeping up during the late afternoon hours.

•You can’t leave much of anything in your vehicle without risking it being negatively altered by intense sunlight and sweltering air.

•The temperature doesn’t cool off enough to enjoy sitting on the porch swing until it’s about bedtime.

•It’s just too dang hot to walk the dogs to the end of the gravel road and back.

•The Corgi just wants to stay indoors almost all day, which means most of the copious shedding is done indoors.

•Vehicles tend to be a tad warm inside when left in a parking lot for longer than about 20 seconds.

•Digging a hole in the yard can be a very difficult task, because of how much the ground has hardened.

•Bugs trying to escape the heat show up indoors.

•Flying bugs congregate big-time around porch and carport lights.

•You have to water the garden and lawn on a frequent basis.

•You have to monitor standing water of any kind so you don’t end up with a mosquito farm.

The good news is, the climate in the Ozarks is almost always subject to change and we’re probably not going to have to wait long before we get an extended break from the heat.

At least, let’s hope that’s the case, right?

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.