A Licking woman is jailed on $500,000 bond and faces four felony charges after an incident on June 3 in which she allegedly kicked a Houston Police Department officer multiple times.

Christina R. Campbell, 39, of 124 Sackett St. in Licking, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, third-degree assault – special victim and resisting arrest.

A Houston officer reported that officers responded to a call regarding a woman who had unlawfully entered a Faye Street residence. Upon arrival, the woman – Campbell – was seen walking away from the house. She was then detained and contact was made with the man who made the report.

The man reportedly told officers Campbell had entered his garage without permission, and when he confronted her, she assaulted him, causing a laceration on his arm.

Campbell was advised she was under arrest, but resisted while being placed in a patrol vehicle, kicking an officer several times, according to police. She was eventually controlled and taken to the Texas County Jail.

Court records show that she is set for a formal arraignment on June 14.