A West Plains woman was seriously injured Monday morning in Shannon County when she was struck by a van pulling out of its driveway, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Donna M. Lecuyer, 69, was struck by a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Steven P. Lampone, 61, of Hartshorn. No damage was done to the vehicle, he was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

As for Lecuyer, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.