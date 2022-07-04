The 37th annual Route 63 Car and Bike Show is Saturday at old city park near the rodeo grounds off Maple Street at Licking.

Organizers with the Route 63 Car Club said there will be door prizes, a 50-50 drawing, music, food and drinks. Vendors are welcome.

The vehicle entry fee is $25, which includes a T-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entries. Vehicles to be judged as “top 100.” Specialty trophies will be presented for best of show, mayor’s choice and police chief’s choice.

It begins at 7:30 a.m. and judging starts at 9 a.m. Cars must be registered by 11 a.m.

There is an entry fee of $25 for motorcycles. The first nine entries will receive a T-shirt. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and judging starts at 10:30 a.m. There are first, second and third-place trophies awarded for each class, plus best of show. Classes include custom, stock, trike and sidecar.

For more information, view the Route 63 Car Club’s Facebook page or, call Cindy Wampner at 618-781-6867 or Tony Todaro at 573-674-4754.