The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Corey J. Fitzpatrick, 41, of 115 Junction St. in Raymondville, was issued a citation for first-degree trespassing after entering Walmart on June 30.

He had been banned from all Walmart properties after a previous incident (date unreported).

•The owner of a duplex on Sugar Maple Drive in Houston reported on June 29 that a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman had moved out and stolen a stove valued at $650 and a refrigerator valued at $699.

The man told an investigating officer he had spoken with the woman’s stepfather, who said his son had obtained the items and sold them. The man told the officer the tenants had gone to Florida, but he didn’t know where the stepfather’s son was.