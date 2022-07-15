A Mountain Grove man was arrested after a vehicular chase Thursday night involving a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a state trooper initiated a pursuit of a possible intoxicated driver on Lone Pine Road. The pursuit traveled across several county roads along the border between Texas and Wright counties.

The highway patrol vehicle in the pursuit was disabled and a Texas County deputy took over on County Line Road, Lindsey said. The pursuit continued across several county roads, as well as Highways MM and AK.

The suspect traveled from Highway AK to Murr Road and then lost control of his vehicle, “spinning out” and coming to a stop. The pursuing deputy attempted to stop as well, Lindsey said, causing his patrol vehicle to slide and strike the suspect’s vehicle, resulting in minor damage to both.

The driver, Ronnie K. Freeman, 47, of Mountain Grove, was arrested without further incident. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held on a felony warrant from Texas County charging him with driving while intoxicated – habitual offender, pending a $500,000 bond.

The arresting deputy was assisted at the scene by the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.

A report seeking additional charges of resisting arrest, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia was submitted to the Texas County prosecuting attorney.