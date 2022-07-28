This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A man who once lived in Texas County — and still might be here — is the subject of outstanding warrants and authorities want to contact him.

The person of interest is Leon Ernest Davidian, 59, who resided at one time at 17585 Edgewood Drive at Licking. He also is known to operate a business, Davidian Automotive Services LLC. It had quarters near Highway P and U.S. 63. That tract is subject to a land tax sale due to delinquent taxes, county records show. The sale is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 22.

Davidian has failed to make appearances during recent scheduled court dates. Warrants have been issued for failing to appear on driving while revoked or suspended charges, as well as on stealing leased or rented property allegations.

Additionally, he has not checked in as part of being a registered sex offender, authorities said. His requirement is to make contact every 90 days.

Authorities said there is evidence that he continues to advertise to provide automotive services, according to calls received by authorities. Generally a payment is requested through some online service, such as Venmo.

Persons with information are asked to contact the Texas County Sheriff’s Department or their local law enforcement agency.