A former administrator at Texas County Memorial Hospital and retired CEO of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar has been named interim CEO at Salem Memorial District Hospital.

Don Babb assumed the post as the institution works to manage the fallout of the pandemic and other operation issues facing it.

Babb is part of a management group that is assisting the board in managing the hospital. At the board’s June 21 meeting, Babb offered that he hoped the worst was over.

“Because of the operational changes the hospital has had a positive bottom line for the past two months and I am hopeful the dire financials struggles are behind us.”

As of May 31, the hospital had reached 64 days cash on hand compared to the average of 53 days for similar facilities in Missouri.