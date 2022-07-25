The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer was dispatched July 15 regarding a report of theft at the Texas County Food Pantry.

The officer made contact with an employee who works there who said a man had stolen items from the loading dock after hours. The officer observed surveillance video that showed a 56-year-old Houston man, who the officer was familiar with, stealing a bicycle.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•Marissa Henry, 25, of 10802 U.S. 63, Apt. 6, in Licking, was issued a citation for driving without a valid license on July 22.

An officer who knew Henry didn’t have a valid license wrote the ticket after observing her operating a vehicle on U.S. 63 at about 7:12 p.m.

•Donald R. Odom, 59, of 406 Florence St. in Houston, was arrested July 22 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who was aware of the warrant made the arrest at Odom’s house and took him to jail. His bond is set at $150,000.

•An officer was dispatched June 18 regarding a report of a hit-and-run accident at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The officer made contact with a 69-year-old Raymondville woman there who said that while she was inside the hospital, a vehicle had struck her 2019 Volkswagen Passat. The officer observed damage to the left-front fender and door.

On June 28, surveillance video was viewed that showed a large motor home hitting the car. A computer check of the motor home’s license plate revealed it was owned by a 78-year-old Mountain Grove man.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

•Randal L. Dunkin, 41, of 1084 Industrial Drive, Apt. C, in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 10.