The following are reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•At about 9:07 p.m. June 20, Texas County 911 advised an officer that a woman was at the police station wanting to report an assault that had taken place.

An officer made contact with the woman, who said a 48-year-old woman who is a friend of hers had been assaulted by a 16-year-old boy at her Remington Circle residence.

The officer went to the location and spoke with the victim who described the incident. The officer then spoke with the boy, who confirmed the woman’s story.

A report was sent to the county juvenile office seeking an assault charge against the boy.

•A 35-year-old woman reported on June 20 that her 30-year-old former boyfriend had been sending text messages to her even though she had a full order of protection against him. A report was sent to the county prosecutor