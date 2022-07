A 17-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday in a crash west of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by the boy crossed the center of Stave Mill Road four miles west of Cabool, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned at about 1:30 a.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield with minor injuries. The vehicle had moderate damage, Brown said.